Heartland Votes

Exclusive polling shows Missouri voters would pick Trump over Biden in 2024

New Missouri polling reveals opinions on candidates and elected officials.
By KFVS
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Newly-released exclusive polling examines how voters feel about President Joe Biden.

The SurveyUSA poll released Friday showed that the majority of Missouri voters would vote for former President Donald Trump over Biden if they faced off again.

The survey also found that Biden’s approval rating is Minus 32, which is 3 points lower than it was in a May poll conducted by the same pollsters.

Those surveyed concluded that Governor Mike Parson’s approval rating sits at Plus 4. It was Plus 8 in May polling. While Senator Josh Hawley slides 3 points from Minus 2 in May to Minus 5 in July.

About the Poll

SurveyUSA conducted polling exclusively for Gray Television’s Missouri stations (KMOV-TV in St. Louis, KCTV-TV in Kansas City, KYTV-TV in Springfield, KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau, WGEM-TV in Quincy, IL; KYOU-TV in Ottumwa, IA) and for KRCG-TV in Jefferson City and KOAM-TV in Pittsburg, KS.

The survey was conducted by interviewing 2,400 Missouri adults online from 07/24/22 through 07/27/22. Of those adults, 1,981 were identified as being registered to vote, of which 787 were determined by SurveyUSA to be likely to vote in the Republican primary and 547 were determined to be likely to vote in the Democratic primary. Among those interviewed, 1,591 were determined likely to vote in the November general election.

The survey pool was weighted to US Census targets for gender, age, race, education, and home ownership, according to SurveyUSA.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeParis Townsend, 32, of Charleston, was charged with murder first, armed criminal action,...
Charleston, Mo. man charged with murder in deadly East Prairie shooting
According to court documents, law enforcement arrested Ritter-Westerfield at a motel in...
Nebraska drug dealer arrested in southeast Mo., sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
The sheriff’s office is investigating after two interstate workers are believed to have been...
2 southern Ill. interstate workers possibly shot with air rifles at overpass
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Latasha Jean Taylor and Marissa L. Hicks were arrested in Hopkinsville, Ky. in connection with...
2 women wanted, charged in connection with incident at Paducah mall now in custody

Latest News

Delta R-V school district is offering free internet services to families.
Heartland school district offers free internet to families
A man from Charleston, Mo. has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in East...
Charleston man arrested in connection with East Prairie homicide
New Missouri polling reveals opinions on candidates and elected officials.
New Mo. polling on Biden, Trump and Hawley
The Delta R-V School District is providing free internet service to homes with kids in the...
Delta School Dist. says improving internet service will improve online learning