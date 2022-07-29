Everyone safe after nursing home evacuated because of possible lightning strike

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro emergency crews responded to a possible early morning fire at a nursing home.

According to Jonesboro Dispatch, a possible lightning strike hit the Ridgecrest Health and Rehabilitation Center located at 5504 E. Johnson Ave. around 3:45 a.m., Friday, July 29.

Everyone was evacuated and no injuries are being reported.

Jonesboro fire officials said the staff heard a loud pop and evacuated everyone out of precaution.

Ridgecrest Health and Rehabilitation Center evacuates due to possible lightning strike (KAIT)

No fire was found and all the electrical systems are working properly.

