Heartland Votes

ELECTION GUIDE: Missouri Primary

Missouri voters will return to the polls on Tuesday, August 2 for Missouri’s statewide primary.
Missouri voters will return to the polls on Tuesday, August 2 for Missouri’s statewide primary.(Peoria County Board reconsidering internal auditor seat)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri voters will return to the polls on Tuesday, August 2 for Missouri’s statewide primary.

Here’s what you need to know about this election:

Polling Places

Polls across the state open at 6 a.m. They close at 7 p.m.

Your county may have changed your polling place. Check your polling place here.

Voter ID

Missouri’s voter ID law has changed. Show one of the forms of acceptable identification and sign the poll book to obtain your ballot:

  • Identification issued by the state of Missouri, an agency of the state, or a local election authority of the state
  • Identification issued by the United States government or agency thereof
  • Identification issued by an institution of higher education, including a university, college, vocational and technical school, located within the state of Missouri
  • A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check, or other government documents that contain the name and address of the voter

Missouri’s Secretary of State’s Office shared information on casting a provisional ballot.

What’s on the Ballot:

Missouri U.S. Senate Race

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt announced in March he would not seek re-election after two terms. His announcement created a crowded field to succeed him.

The Republican ballot includes 21 candidates. The top candidates include Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, and Congressman Billy Long.

The Democratic ballot includes 11 candidates. The frontrunners include former veteran Lucas Kunce and Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine.

Paul Venable is the Constitution Party candidate. Jonathan Dine is the Libertarian Party candidate.

Missouri House Dist. No. 8

Congressman Jason Smith faces Jacob Turner for the Republican nomination.

Randi McCallian is on the Democratic ballot and Jim Higgins with the Libertarian Party is on the third party ballot.

Missouri Auditor Race:

Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running for the Republican nomination for auditor. The Shell Knob native faces St. Louis State Rep. David Gregory. Alan Green is the lone Democrat in the race.

Local races

In Stoddard County, Russ Oliver is seeking re-election as the prosecuting attorney. He faces Sawyer Smith.

On the Scott County ballot, residents will decide on a county one-half percent sales tax.

Ripley County also has a one-half percent sales tax question on the ballot.

The New Madrid County ballot includes a revenue bonds question for the City of Portageville regarding its waterworks and sewage system.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Prairie Police Chief Lorrie Christian said officers responded at 9 p.m. on Thursday to a...
East Prairie, Mo. homicide victim identified
According to court documents, law enforcement arrested Ritter-Westerfield at a motel in...
Nebraska drug dealer arrested in southeast Mo., sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
The sheriff’s office is investigating after two interstate workers are believed to have been...
2 southern Ill. interstate workers possibly shot with air rifles at overpass
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Latasha Jean Taylor and Marissa L. Hicks are wanted in connection with an incident at Kentucky...
2 women wanted, charged in connection with incident at Paducah mall

Latest News

East Prairie Police Chief Lorrie Christian said officers responded at 9 p.m. on Thursday to a...
East Prairie, Mo. homicide victim identified
Gov. Beshear gave updates on massive flooding in eastern Kentucky on Friday, July 29.
Gov. Beshear tours flooding in eastern Kentucky; says at least 6 children dead
On September 17, the Missouri Sunshine Coalition will hold an awards presentation for its 2022...
3 to be honored as 2022 Mo. Sunshine Heroes
The Midwest Conference on the Unknown will be held at the Drury Plaza Conference Center on...
Midwest Conference of the Unknown to be held in Cape Girardeau