ELECTION GUIDE: Missouri Primary

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri voters will return to the polls on Tuesday, August 2 for Missouri’s statewide primary.

Here’s what you need to know about this election:

Polling Places

Polls across the state open at 6 a.m. They close at 7 p.m.

Your county may have changed your polling place. Check your polling place here.

Voter ID

Missouri’s voter ID law has changed. Show one of the forms of acceptable identification and sign the poll book to obtain your ballot:

Identification issued by the state of Missouri, an agency of the state, or a local election authority of the state

Identification issued by the United States government or agency thereof

Identification issued by an institution of higher education, including a university, college, vocational and technical school, located within the state of Missouri

A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check, or other government documents that contain the name and address of the voter

Missouri’s Secretary of State’s Office shared information on casting a provisional ballot.

What’s on the Ballot:

Missouri U.S. Senate Race

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt announced in March he would not seek re-election after two terms. His announcement created a crowded field to succeed him.

The Republican ballot includes 21 candidates. The top candidates include Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, and Congressman Billy Long.

The Democratic ballot includes 11 candidates. The frontrunners include former veteran Lucas Kunce and Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine.

Paul Venable is the Constitution Party candidate. Jonathan Dine is the Libertarian Party candidate.

Missouri House Dist. No. 8

Congressman Jason Smith faces Jacob Turner for the Republican nomination.

Randi McCallian is on the Democratic ballot and Jim Higgins with the Libertarian Party is on the third party ballot.

Missouri Auditor Race:

Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running for the Republican nomination for auditor. The Shell Knob native faces St. Louis State Rep. David Gregory. Alan Green is the lone Democrat in the race.

Local races

In Stoddard County, Russ Oliver is seeking re-election as the prosecuting attorney. He faces Sawyer Smith.

On the Scott County ballot, residents will decide on a county one-half percent sales tax.

Ripley County also has a one-half percent sales tax question on the ballot.

The New Madrid County ballot includes a revenue bonds question for the City of Portageville regarding its waterworks and sewage system.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.