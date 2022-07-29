Delta School Dist. says improving internet service will improve online learning

DELTA, Mo. (KFVS) - One school district in the Heartland says improving internet service will improve online learning.

The Delta R-V School District is providing free internet service to homes with kids in the district.

Superintendent David Heeb said more than 25 percent of Delta’s student body is not online.

He said the pandemic highlighted the problem.

”COVID changed a lot of things,” Heeb said. “We’re hoping things will go back to normal, but one thing I think it did was put an emphasis on virtual education and kind of remote learning so we all all school districts have that built into our package now or toolbox whatever you want to call it. So, our kids now regardless of where they live at, they’re not gonna be excluded from those type of lessons should we need that in the event of a school closure because of weather or something like that or if it’s just part of the teacher’s regular homework those kids are all able to go do that now.”

A federal education grant is being used to pay for the project.

