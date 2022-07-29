Criminal investigation underway in East Prairie, Mo.

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - A criminal investigation is underway in East Prairie.

According to East Prairie Police, officers responded at 9 p.m. to some sort of disturbance at the intersection of East Main and North Martin on Thursday, July 28.

Chief Lorrie Christian said there is a victim and one suspect, who was taken into custody.

The identities of the victim and the suspect and details about the incident are not being released at this time.

Chief Christian said the criminal investigation is ongoing and more information will be released later.

