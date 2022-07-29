Heartland Votes

Criminal investigation underway in East Prairie, Mo.

East Prairie Police began a criminal investigation after an incident Thursday night, July 28.
East Prairie Police began a criminal investigation after an incident Thursday night, July 28.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - A criminal investigation is underway in East Prairie.

According to East Prairie Police, officers responded at 9 p.m. to some sort of disturbance at the intersection of East Main and North Martin on Thursday, July 28.

Chief Lorrie Christian said there is a victim and one suspect, who was taken into custody.

The identities of the victim and the suspect and details about the incident are not being released at this time.

Chief Christian said the criminal investigation is ongoing and more information will be released later.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
The sheriff’s office is investigating after two interstate workers are believed to have been...
2 southern Ill. interstate workers possibly shot with air rifles at overpass
Camera video catches individual stealing from a Cape Girardeau man's car.
Concerns grow after recent car thefts in Cape Girardeau
According to court documents, law enforcement arrested Ritter-Westerfield at a motel in...
Nebraska drug dealer arrested in southeast Mo., sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
A mother is recovering from gunshot wounds after what she said was a targeted shooting at her...
Caught on camera in KC: 12-year-old runs from gunman while holding baby

Latest News

flood
Thursday rain piles on to existing damage in St. Louis
Johnson grass can be toxic to livestock in a drought
Farmers in the Ozarks fear specific grass becoming poisonous in dry conditions
Local groups help with KY recovery efforts
Tennessee crews aid Kentuckians during devastating flooding
The food service director said the issues they are having right now is preparing lunch menus...
Inflation, supply chain issues hit Heartland school districts