Heartland Votes

Cooler With Chances of Rain & Storms

Below Average Temps Arrive...
A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.
A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.(Source: cNews/Roger Wilburn)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:04 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Muggy and warm this morning with temperatures starting off in the low to mid 70s again. A cold front is slowly moving through the Heartland and ahead of it will be scattered showers and storms. These will occur in the morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies otherwise with highs in the lower 80s and very humid. A few isolated showers/storms possible tonight with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Slightly drier air will move in tomorrow causing a more comfortable Saturday with highs in the low 80s. As the front will stall out to our south, we could see scattered showers on Saturday. The front will migrate back north on Sunday increasing additional chances for showers and a few storms. Temperatures will remain cooler than average in the low 80s, but they will quickly push back into the 90s early next week with heat index values back in the 100s.

-Lisa

