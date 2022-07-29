Cooler temperatures for the weekend, but some wet weather expected too

Rain chances return by Saturday morning, especially across parts of southeast Missouri. Those showers will move east through the day, with less rain chances expected by the evening. Temperatures will only top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s for most of the Heartland! So try to enjoy the cooler air! Sunday will come with shower and thunderstorm chances, although they will be scattered so not everyone will see the rain. Again, highs will be below average in the lower to mid 80s. Temperatures will climb quickly by the work week. Feels like numbers will be back in the triple digits for much of the week! So even though it may be gloomy, try to soak up the lower temperatures this weekend!

