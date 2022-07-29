Heartland Votes

Carbondale police looking for man in connection with shooting

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous in connection with a shooting.

James A. Blanding, 36, of Murphysboro, is wanted on an arrest warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. His bond was set at $750,000.

Police say Blanding should be considered armed and dangerous.

At around 5:08 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, Carbondale police responded to a report of shots fired in the 800 block of North Marion Street.

Officers learned a grey or silver Jeep Wrangler pulled up in front of a home where people were gathered and fired several shots. As the people fled, they say the suspect got out of the Jeep and fired several more shots before driving south, away from the area.

Police say the suspect then drove east on either East Willow or East Larch Street.

Carbondale police say Blanding is known to have driven this vehicle.
Carbondale police say Blanding is known to have driven this vehicle.(Carbondale Police Department)

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, but police did find some property damage.

They identified Blanding as the suspect.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. You can also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS.

