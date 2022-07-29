Campaign 2022: One-on-one with Senate Candidate Lucas Kunce

FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) – A week before voters head to the polls for Missouri’s August Primary, KCTV5 spoke with Democratic candidate Lucas Kunce.

The candidate stopped by the KCTV5 studio Thursday to speak with us about the last-minute push.

“I’m going all around the state we’re having big rallies going to people’s houses, we’re doing a lot of doors knocking canvassing a lot of get out the vote stuff,” said Kunce.

Come Tuesday, you’ll find Kunce on the Democratic ticket, but he says he leans neither right nor left.

“I call myself of populist,” said Kunce. “Populism is about changing who has power.”

It’s a change he’s ready to bring to Washington, where Kunce said there are too many corporate interests and too little investment.

“We have inflation because we don’t make anything in America anymore, we just don’t,” said Kunce. “We need to invest in America – we need to invest in production.”

He said the same kind of investment also needs to happen in our communities.

“I’m tired of people always finding money to invest in communities overseas and never right here. It makes it safer; it makes us stronger, and it helps us compete internationally, it’s what we need, do it and it will bring down crime.”

Violent crime and murders are on the rise and Kansas City has some of the highest numbers in the nation.

“I’m saying expanded background checks, violent criminal history checks, red flag protection, make sure someone is not a threat to themselves, and an age limit of 21 to purchase a gun,” said Kunce. “We need to make sure there are mitigating measures in place because again even in the Marine Corps we think it’s crazy to just give a kid an assault rifle and ammo and no sort of boundaries.”

Kunce served in the U.S. Marines for 13 years, deploying to both Iraq and Afghanistan. The Marine said with his state banning abortion following the end of Roe v. Wade, he’ll push to make it legal in every state.

“I want to codify Roe v. Wade. I want to get rid of the filibuster to do it. It’s absolutely critical for communities like the one I grew up in,” said Kunce.

Now he’s counting on communities like his to win, but in a state where it’s still vastly Trump Country and with President Biden’s low numbers, landing the Senate seat will be an upward climb.

“I grew up in Jeff City, we lived paycheck to paycheck. The democratic party should be strictly warriors for the working people, that’s the role that’s who I am and that’s what I’m fighting for,” said Kunce. “If you want to fundamentally change who has power in the country, I’m your only option. If you want democrats to win in this country – I’m your option. "

Kunce said his campaign is strictly grassroots, he does not accept any corporate PAC money.

Endorsements include Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones, Pro Choice Missouri, and he most recently landed the backing of the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

