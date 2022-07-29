Heartland Votes

Biden approves Kentucky disaster declaration

Hundreds of families have lost their homes to the flash floods in eastern Kentucky.
Hundreds of families have lost their homes to the flash floods in eastern Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WBKO) - President Joe Biden declared that a major disaster exists in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and ordered Federal aid to supplement commonwealth and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides beginning on Tuesday and continuing.

Federal funding is available to commonwealth and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures in the counties of Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire commonwealth.

Deanne Criswell, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Brett H. Howard as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and more counties and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed

