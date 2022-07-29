Heartland Votes

Basketball coach charged after sexually abusing students at his home, sheriff’s office says

A school basketball coach in Florida was arrested Wednesday for sexually abusing two students at his home in Gainesville, officials said. (Source: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A school basketball coach in Florida was arrested Wednesday for sexually abusing two students at his home in Gainesville, officials said.

Bill McCall, 39, was arrested Wednesday morning.

Investigators with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said McCall is a basketball coach at Bronson Middle/High School.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation began when two teenage boys told them that on separate occasions, McCall invited them over to his apartment and touched their genitals.

One of the boys also told deputies that he was threatened by McCall into sending nude photos of himself. The boys also said McCall took photos and videos of them while in his apartment.

McCall is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation, lewd and lascivious battery, use of a communication device to facilitate a felony and child cruelty.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is working together with the Levy County Sheriff’s Office on the case. Detectives suspect there may be additional victims.

McCall was booked in the Alachua County Jail on a $650,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

