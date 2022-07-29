Heartland Votes

Appalachia Rises: How you can help Eastern Kentucky

Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky, and organizations have taken the initiative to help those affected.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky, and organizations have taken the initiative to help those affected.

Here’s how to get involved:

Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: ARH is taking monetary donations online. If you’d like to donate cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items or water, they’re being accepted at their Lexington office at 2260 Executive Dr.

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund: The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has created a crisis fund for flood victims.

