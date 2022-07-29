Anna School Dist. tears down basketball courts to make parking lot

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Students at Anna Elementary will see some changes when they head back to school.

The Anna School District recently tore down the old basketball court across from the junior high.

Superintendent Dr. Julie Bullard said they tore down the court for safety and security reasons.

Bullard said the next project will be taking the now empty land and turning it into a new parking lot for the school.

