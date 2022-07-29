Heartland Votes

Anna School Dist. tears down basketball courts to make parking lot

New basketball courts are coming to Anna Elementary School in Illinois.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Students at Anna Elementary will see some changes when they head back to school.

The Anna School District recently tore down the old basketball court across from the junior high.

Superintendent Dr. Julie Bullard said they tore down the court for safety and security reasons.

Bullard said the next project will be taking the now empty land and turning it into a new parking lot for the school.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeParis Townsend, 32, of Charleston, was charged with murder first, armed criminal action,...
Charleston, Mo. man charged with murder in deadly East Prairie shooting
According to court documents, law enforcement arrested Ritter-Westerfield at a motel in...
Nebraska drug dealer arrested in southeast Mo., sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
The sheriff’s office is investigating after two interstate workers are believed to have been...
2 southern Ill. interstate workers possibly shot with air rifles at overpass
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Latasha Jean Taylor and Marissa L. Hicks were arrested in Hopkinsville, Ky. in connection with...
2 women wanted, charged in connection with incident at Paducah mall now in custody

Latest News

Following the deadly shooting in East Prairie, a man from Charleston, Mo. is facing murder...
Charleston man facing murder charges for East Prairie shooting
How high interest rates are affecting Heartland communities.
Heartland impacted by increased interest rates
Carbondale police are searching for a man they say should be considered armed and dangerous.
Carbondale suspect at large, considered armed and dangerous
New basketball courts are coming to Anna Elementary School in Illinois.
New Anna Elementary basketball courts