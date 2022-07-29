2nd wave of conditional use cannabis dispensary licenses issued in Ill.

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The second wave of conditional use cannabis dispensary licenses were issued on Friday, July 29 in Illinois.

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation issued 28 additional licenses to applicants selected in three lotteries for 185 licenses.

The full list of licensees is available on the department’s website.

This group joins the 149 conditional licenses issued by the department on July 22, bringing the total number of issued licenses to 177.

According to a release from the governor’s office, of the businesses selected for licenses, 41 percent are majority black-owned, 7 percent are majority white-owned and 4 percent are majority Latino-owned, while 38 percent of awardees did not disclose the race of their owners.

All businesses qualify as Social Equity Applicants under the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act.

“These 177 licenses represent 177 individual but powerful steps toward addressing the decades of injustice preceding cannabis legalization, and I’m proud to help foster an industry that looks much more like the state it serves than its counterparts across the nation,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “We can’t turn back time, but we can act with an intentional eye for accountability and diversity, and that’s exactly how we in Illinois will continue to move forward.”

Currently, only eight of the 185 conditional adult use dispensary licenses remain to be issued by IDFPR.

The department is waiting for additional or updated documents from entities that did not receive conditional licenses on Friday.

IDFPR anticipates processing the remaining conditional licenses as quickly as possible over the coming weeks once those documents are received and approved.

All businesses awarded conditional licenses will have 180 days to choose a physical storefront location and get the full Adult Use Dispensing Organization License.

If a conditional licensee is unable to find a suitable physical location within the 180-day period, they may request an extension of 180 days.

The full list of criteria to be met may be found here.

Once issued an Adult Use Dispensing Organization License, a business may begin purchasing and dispensing adult use cannabis.

Through a separate program administered by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, the State of Illinois offers low-interest loans to qualified licensed companies through its Social Equity Cannabis Loan Program.

DCEO also funds free licensing and post-licensing technical assistance through its partners at Oakton Community College, The Trep School, the Women’s Business Development Center and the University of Illinois Chicago Law School.

