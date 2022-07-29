Heartland Votes

$15M in tourism grants focus on Illinois festivals, attractions

Applications are open through September 23.
Pretzel Fest in Freeport is just one of the localities that have already received funding from...
Pretzel Fest in Freeport is just one of the localities that have already received funding from the tourism grant program.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEATON, Ill. (WIFR) - On Friday, Governor JB Pritzker announced another $15 million to support Illinois localities and tourism entities hardest-hit by the pandemic.

This is the second round of the Tourism Attraction and Festivals Grant program offered by the state. This grant is funded using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars.

The first round of funding grant were awarded on a rolling basis with awards ranging from $11,500 to $562,500, with an average award of $243,000 for a total of $10 million.

Through a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO), localities, tourism and festival businesses, and entities can apply for grants of up to $500,000 to establish, expand or upgrade tourism attractions or festivals. Applications for the second round of funding are open until Friday, September 23.

“From boosting local economies and small businesses to showcasing the beauty of our state, Illinois’ tourism industry contributes more than fun experiences for all of us. It is also about history and community—and preserving the rich, diverse stories that make Illinois a great place to live in and visit,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton.

Local projects that have already received funding include:

  • Freeport, Greater Freeport Partnership; Pretzel City Brewfest Weekend 2022 - $10,000.00
  • Rockford, Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden Inc.; Entry Pond and Ornamental Water Feature Project at Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden - $75,000.00
  • City of Rockford; Coronado Performing Arts Center restoration and stabilization project - $500,000.00
  • Rockford, Discovery Center Museum of Rockford Inc.; custom designed exhibit: Interactive Kinetic Ball - $50,000.00

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Sisk was shot and killed in East Prairie Thursday night, July 28.
East Prairie, Mo. homicide victim identified
According to court documents, law enforcement arrested Ritter-Westerfield at a motel in...
Nebraska drug dealer arrested in southeast Mo., sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
The sheriff’s office is investigating after two interstate workers are believed to have been...
2 southern Ill. interstate workers possibly shot with air rifles at overpass
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Latasha Jean Taylor and Marissa L. Hicks are wanted in connection with an incident at Kentucky...
2 women wanted, charged in connection with incident at Paducah mall

Latest News

The Midwest Conference on the Unknown will be held at the Drury Plaza Conference Center on...
Midwest Conference of the Unknown to be held in Cape Girardeau
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation...
2nd wave of conditional use cannabis dispensary licenses issued in Ill.
A homicide investigation is underway in East Prairie, Mo.
Homicide investigation underway in East Prairie, Mo.
The loans are intended to help through the disaster recovery period for those in Lake County,...
SBA Disaster Declaration approved for counties affected by Highland Park shooting
Joshua Sisk was shot and killed in East Prairie Thursday night, July 28.
East Prairie, Mo. homicide victim identified