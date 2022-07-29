1 arrested, 2 wanted in connection with Martin, Tenn. shooting

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - One person was arrested and two others are wanted in connection with a shooting in a parking lot.

Antonio R. Hogard, Jr., 27, from Martin, was arrested on a charge of reckless endangerment.

Police say they signed warrants on Thursday evening for Kentrel Ne’Air Siner, 23, and Laci D. Benson, 21. Both are from the Savannah, Tenn. area.

Siner has active warrants for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment involving the use of a deadly weapon and Benson has an active warrant for criminal responsibility for facilitation of a felony.

According to Martin police, they responded to a reported shooting in the parking lot of MTD Products on Industrial Park Drive in Martin on July 25 around 12:25 p.m.

Officers talked to Antonio Hogard who said he was walking to his vehicle when a man in the passenger seat of an SUV asked him to come over to him. Hogard said the man in the SUV was wearing a ski mask and he ignored him.

According to Hogard, the SUV blocked in his vehicle and the man wearing a ski mask opened the door and fired about 1-2 rounds at him.

Police say Hogard told them he opened the door to his vehicle, grabbed his firearm and fired about 2-3 rounds back. He said the SUV then left the area.

According to police, multiple employees were walking through the parking lot of MTD Products on their scheduled break.

Officers found two spent steel shell casings and one spent brass shell casing at the scene.

Hogard’s gun was secured at the scene and taken to the Martin Police Department as evidence.

