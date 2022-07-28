Tunes at Twilight returns for fall series
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tunes at Twilight will return for the fall series.
According to Old Town Cape, Tunes at Twilight will be at the Ivers Square Gazebo.
The series includes:
- August 5 - Cheley Tackett
- August 12 - VLS Jazz Syndicate
- August 19 - Jimmy Davis
- August 26 - Miss Jenny & the Howdy Boys
- September 2 - Rip Lee Pryor
- September 9 - Logan Chapman
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.