Tunes at Twilight returns for fall series

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tunes at Twilight will return for the fall series.

According to Old Town Cape, Tunes at Twilight will be at the Ivers Square Gazebo.

The series includes:

  • August 5 - Cheley Tackett
  • August 12 - VLS Jazz Syndicate
  • August 19 - Jimmy Davis
  • August 26 - Miss Jenny & the Howdy Boys
  • September 2 - Rip Lee Pryor
  • September 9 - Logan Chapman

