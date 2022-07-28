Tunes at Twilight returns for fall series

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tunes at Twilight will return for the fall series.

According to Old Town Cape, Tunes at Twilight will be at the Ivers Square Gazebo.

The series includes:

August 5 - Cheley Tackett

August 12 - VLS Jazz Syndicate

August 19 - Jimmy Davis

August 26 - Miss Jenny & the Howdy Boys

September 2 - Rip Lee Pryor

September 9 - Logan Chapman

