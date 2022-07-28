Staffing shortage, supply chain issues affecting Cape Girardeau Public Works

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A lack of workers and supply chain issues has the Cape Girardeau’s Public Works Department is causing occasional delays in trash and recycling pickups in the city.

Director of Public Works Stan Polivick says there are five full-time positions open that need to be filled.

He explains most of them have been vacant for more than a year, but not because of a lack of applicants.

“Some of them don’t pass background checks that we have to do, some of them find out they really don’t like to work, and they’ll quit pretty quick,” said Polivick.

The staffing shortage isn’t the only issue the department is facing.

Supply chain issues continue to take their toll.

Polivick says he is waiting on parts to fix three out of six automated garbage trucks that are down.

On the rare side he can get parts in about a week, but typically it is more than 12 weeks.

“And of course nowadays the supply chain issues creates problems on getting parts, so repairs take a little bit longer,” said Polivick. “Sometimes it takes us a little longer to get it done, but we’re finding out how to solve the problems and keep the work going.”

The combination of downed equipment and being understaffed means there could be a few hours delay in pickups for some cases.

Polivick says his crews are working overtime to lessen these delays.

Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce President Rob Gilligan is applauding these efforts and keeping residents informed.

“It’s very critical for the quality of life, quality of health services within our community,” said Gilligan.

For a list of job openings with the City of Cape Girardeau, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.