Sen. Durbin tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) has tested positive for COVID-19.

The senators office made the announcement on Thursday morning, July 28, after the test result.

In a released statement, the U.S. Senate Majority Whip said he will working remotely while he quarantines.

“Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and double boosted and only experiencing minor symptoms,” said Durbin.

