Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Sen. Durbin tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin speaks with WGEM News Digital Content Editor Jason Lewton
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin speaks with WGEM News Digital Content Editor Jason Lewton(WGEM)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) has tested positive for COVID-19.

The senators office made the announcement on Thursday morning, July 28, after the test result.

In a released statement, the U.S. Senate Majority Whip said he will working remotely while he quarantines.

“Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and double boosted and only experiencing minor symptoms,” said Durbin.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of man who investigators say brought mercury onto D Mart Property and into the store on...
Man carrying mercury gets lift from Perryville Police, later causes HAZMAT situation
A Lexington woman has fallen victim to a nationwide trend of car thefts stolen simply by using...
Ky. woman falls victim to new method of stealing cars spreading on social media
Breaking news
St. Charles County residents urged to stay home as MSHP recommends drivers stay off interstates
Ronnie Sharp was wanted by authorities in Calloway County, Ky. and Henry County, Tenn.
Wanted man police considered armed & dangerous in custody
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?

Latest News

As children start returning to schools, COVID-19 cases are rising nationwide, fueled by the...
Health experts encourage COVID shots as most kids unvaccinated
There are six residents from around the world in their first year.
Six new residents in year two of Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center residency program
Mississippi State Department of Health discovers rare bacteria on MS Gulf Coast
Mississippi State Department of Health discovers rare bacteria on MS Gulf Coast
It won’t be long before drum majors start leading high school marching bands in halftime...
MSHSAA requiring band students to complete pre-performance physicals