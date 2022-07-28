Scattered showers and storms overnight, tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. A cold front will move into the area tomorrow and ahead of this front, scattered showers and storms will be possible. For this evening we will see a few scattered storms otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and muggy. Lows by morning will be in the lower 70s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

