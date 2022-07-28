Scattered Precipitation Again Today

Temperatures in the middle 70s this morning with muggy conditions outside. An isolated shower is possible early. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies today. Another round of scattered showers and storms will move in this afternoon. Some could produce heavy rain and gusty winds at times. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s. Tonight, scattered showers and storms present across the areas with temperatures remaining in the low to mid 70s.

Additional chances of rain are possible heading into the end of the week. Higher chances of precipitation will occur in out southern half of the area due to a warm front over the weekend.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.