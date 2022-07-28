Nebraska drug dealer arrested in southeast Mo., sentenced to 20 years in federal prison

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Nebraska man was arrested in southeast Missouri for drug dealing and sentenced to serve 20 years in federal prison.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Russell Ritter-Westerfield, 45, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced to serve 262 months in federal prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Over 500 Grams of Methamphetamine.

Ritter-Westerfield appeared for his sentencing hearing today before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.

According to court documents, law enforcement arrested Ritter-Westerfield at a motel in Marston, Mo. in June 2018.

Officials say a cooler was found in the motel room, containing approximately four pounds of methamphetamine.

At his guilty plea hearing earlier this year, Ritter-Westerfield admitted that he intended to distribute the methamphetamine.

Ritter-Westerfield has an extensive criminal history, including multiple felony drug-trafficking convictions in Nebraska.

After serving his sentence, he will be placed on supervised release for ten years.

This case was investigated by the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force and the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the government.

