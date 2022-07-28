Jackson, Mo. man sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for possession of child porn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri man was sentenced to federal prison for possession of child pornography.

According to the Office of the U.S. States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Travis J. Anderson, 49, of Jackson, was sentenced to 6.5 years.

He appeared before the judge on Thursday, July 28 for his sentencing hearing in Cape Girardeau.

According to court documents, law enforcement officials executed a federal search warrant at Anderson’s home in March 2021.

Investigators say numerous items were seized, including Anderson’s cell phone an several computer hard drives. They also found a large volume of child pornography on the devices.

At his guilty plea hearing in February, Anderson admitted to downloading the material over the internet.

After serving his 78-month sentence, Anderson was ordered to be placed on supervised release for 20 years. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the St. Charles County Cyber Crimes Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the government.

