Inflation, supply chain issues hit Heartland school districts

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Anytime there’s inflation and a higher cost of food, it can trickle down. That’s the reality for many schools in the area, including the Charleston R-1 School District.

Superintendent Jeremy Siebert said the rising cost of food can make it difficult to get what they need at an affordable cost.

“Anytime prices go up, it affects everybody including the school district. We do have the free lunch program for all of our students, so that will not affect their prices or at all,” said Siebert.

Catrina Woodworth, the food service director, said the issues they are having right now is preparing lunch menus with items that are in short supply.

“We’re still experiencing substitutes. We’re not receiving the products that we order and sometimes they’re even out of the substitutes, so we have to change menus accordingly,” Woodworth said.

Woodworth said they anticipate this to continue, just not as severely.

“I’ve received my first delivery yesterday a frozen products so I’m getting prepared to not have the same issues as we did last year,” said Woodworth.

Siebert said they will do everything to make sure their students are fed.

“Like any other issues that pop up in education, you got to really beat the bushes network with other schools and just do what you got to do to serve your students,” Superintendent Siebert said.

The Charleston R-1 school district encouraged families to apply for the free and reduced meal program for the upcoming school year.

