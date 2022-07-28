Heartland Votes

Inflation, supply chain issues hit Heartland school districts

The food service director said the issues they are having right now is preparing lunch menus...
The food service director said the issues they are having right now is preparing lunch menus with items that are in short supply(BreannaHarris/kfvs)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Anytime there’s inflation and a higher cost of food, it can trickle down. That’s the reality for many schools in the area, including the Charleston R-1 School District.

Superintendent Jeremy Siebert said the rising cost of food can make it difficult to get what they need at an affordable cost.

“Anytime prices go up, it affects everybody including the school district. We do have the free lunch program for all of our students, so that will not affect their prices or at all,” said Siebert.

Catrina Woodworth, the food service director, said the issues they are having right now is preparing lunch menus with items that are in short supply.

“We’re still experiencing substitutes. We’re not receiving the products that we order and sometimes they’re even out of the substitutes, so we have to change menus accordingly,” Woodworth said.

Woodworth said they anticipate this to continue, just not as severely.

“I’ve received my first delivery yesterday a frozen products so I’m getting prepared to not have the same issues as we did last year,” said Woodworth.

Siebert said they will do everything to make sure their students are fed.

“Like any other issues that pop up in education, you got to really beat the bushes network with other schools and just do what you got to do to serve your students,” Superintendent Siebert said.

The Charleston R-1 school district encouraged families to apply for the free and reduced meal program for the upcoming school year.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of man who investigators say brought mercury onto D Mart Property and into the store on...
Man carrying mercury gets lift from Perryville Police, later causes HAZMAT situation
Breaking news
St. Charles County residents urged to stay home as MSHP recommends drivers stay off interstates
A Lexington woman has fallen victim to a nationwide trend of car thefts stolen simply by using...
Ky. woman falls victim to new method of stealing cars spreading on social media
Ronnie Sharp was wanted by authorities in Calloway County, Ky. and Henry County, Tenn.
Wanted man police considered armed & dangerous in custody
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?

Latest News

IDPH says these tests will be provided at no charge to eligible facilities in the state.
IDPH offering free, one-time bulk deliveries of COVID-19 antigen tests to Ill. long term care facilities
According to Old Town Cape, Tunes at Twilight will be at the Ivers Square Gazebo.
Tunes at Twilight returns for fall series
Colt World Series kicks off Thursday evening through Tuesday night.
Colt World Series kicks off Thursday evening in Marion, Ill.
The Colt World Series kicked off in Marion, Ill. on Thursday evening.
Colt World Series kicks off in Marion, Ill.