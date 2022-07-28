IDPH to prioritize 1st dose of monkeypox virus vaccines for those at high risk

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - In a response to an increase in demand for the monkeypox vaccine, health officials in Illinois are rationing the shots.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is prioritizing the first dose for people at high risk.

According to IDPH, with the demand for the vaccine greater than supplies, it is advising local public health officials that unless people are in certain elevated risk categories, they should receive only an initial dose of the MPV vaccine until more supplies are available.

There are 401 confirmed monkeypox cases in Illinois.

A vast majority of them are in the city of Chicago.

The state has received 7,371 doses of the Jynneos vaccine and the city of Chicago has received 18,707 doses. The state has designated 4,631 doses of its inventory to the city of Chicago.

In many cases, IDPH said this means people will not get a second dose at 28 days after their first dose.

