Heartland Votes

IDPH to prioritize 1st dose of monkeypox virus vaccines for those at high risk

There are 401 confirmed monkeypox cases in Illinois, according to IDPH.
There are 401 confirmed monkeypox cases in Illinois, according to IDPH.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - In a response to an increase in demand for the monkeypox vaccine, health officials in Illinois are rationing the shots.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is prioritizing the first dose for people at high risk.

According to IDPH, with the demand for the vaccine greater than supplies, it is advising local public health officials that unless people are in certain elevated risk categories, they should receive only an initial dose of the MPV vaccine until more supplies are available.

There are 401 confirmed monkeypox cases in Illinois.

A vast majority of them are in the city of Chicago.

The state has received 7,371 doses of the Jynneos vaccine and the city of Chicago has received 18,707 doses. The state has designated 4,631 doses of its inventory to the city of Chicago.

In many cases, IDPH said this means people will not get a second dose at 28 days after their first dose.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of man who investigators say brought mercury onto D Mart Property and into the store on...
Man carrying mercury gets lift from Perryville Police, later causes HAZMAT situation
Breaking news
St. Charles County residents urged to stay home as MSHP recommends drivers stay off interstates
A Lexington woman has fallen victim to a nationwide trend of car thefts stolen simply by using...
Ky. woman falls victim to new method of stealing cars spreading on social media
Ronnie Sharp was wanted by authorities in Calloway County, Ky. and Henry County, Tenn.
Wanted man police considered armed & dangerous in custody
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?

Latest News

A southeast Missouri man was sentenced to federal prison for possession of child pornography.
Jackson, Mo. man sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for possession of child porn
LIVE: Hartzler makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Resigned Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is making several campaign stops across the Heartland.
Greitens makes campaign stops in southeast Mo.