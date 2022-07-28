Heartland Votes

IDPH offering free, one-time bulk deliveries of COVID-19 antigen tests to Ill. long term care facilities

IDPH says these tests will be provided at no charge to eligible facilities in the state.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced in a press release that it will be offering free, one-time bulk shipments of rapid COVID-19 antigen tests to all interested and eligible long term care facilities in Illinois.

IDPH says these tests will be provided at no charge to eligible facilities in the state.

In order to be eligible, a facility must meet the following criteria:

  • A federal waiver that allows for the administration of antigen testing.
  • A provider order for antigen testing that has been approved and signed by a medical professional.
  • Be registered to report all positive antigen test results to the State of Illinois.

IDPH has acquired 250,000 tests that will be distributed as a response to increasing transmission of COVID-19 across many Illinois counties.

IDPH says these tests may only be administered on-site for diagnostic and screening purposes.

The tests cannot be provided for take home or at home use.

Eligible Long Term Care facilities can apply for free supplies of tests here. The deadline to apply is August 9.

