Heartland farmers welcome the late July rainfall

Rain is a blessing to some farmers in the Heartland following fears of a drought.
By Colin Baillie
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Is the recent rainfall impacting farmers in the Heartland?

The farmers I spoke with Wednesday afternoon, one in Jefferson County and one in Hamilton County, both said they needed a good rainfall for their livestock and their crop.

“We’re just really thankful and blessed that we got the rain,” said Adam Magsig, owner of Magsig Farms.

Magsig says his farm received around four inches of rain up until Wednesday morning. His crops needed a good down pour.

“We we’re getting super dry, we roll crop and have cattle both. And the cow pastures was burning up, we actually put one herd back on feed like it was the middle of winter just because they were out of Grass,” said Magsig.

He tells me he will always welcome rainfall in the summer.

“We will always welcome a rain, in august and July the more rain you can get in those months that are so hot and dry, we’ll never turn one down,” said Magsig.

John Howard owns a farm in Jefferson County and says if you have to put on your water boots this time of the year its usually a good thing.

“Normally, end of July, first of August, if you have to put your rubber boots on to chores, I think that’s a good thing, cause everyone always thinks well we need rain this time of year,” said Howard.

Howard tells me he feels bad for the farmers closer to the St. Louis area.

“We’re at the point where it’s too late to replant any crops, even if that was a thought you had. So if water has went over the crops you know they’re going to be severely damaged, it’s too early I’m sure to tell,” said Howard.

And for Magsig, he tells me his crop is going to be better than he thought with the rainfall.

“This makes the crop going forward seemingly way better,” said Magsig.

