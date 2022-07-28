Heartland Votes

Hartzler makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau

Vicky Hartzler will attend a roundtable discussion in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, July 28.
Vicky Hartzler will attend a roundtable discussion in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, July 28.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A U.S. Senate candidate for Missouri will be in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, July 28.

Vicky Hartzler will attend a roundtable discussion with Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser.

Earlier in the day, she stopped in Pevely and Ste. Genevieve.

Currently, she is a member of the U.S. House representing Missouri’s 4th Congressional District.

She’s on the ballot in the Republican primary on August 2.

Another candidate for the Senate seat, Eric Greitens, made campaign stops in southeast Missouri on Thursday.

