Greitens makes campaign stops in southeast Mo.

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Resigned Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is making several campaign stops across the Heartland.

Greitens is the Republican primary running for U.S. Senate in the Show-Me State.

Earlier on Thursday morning, July 28, he was in Scott City at Sandy’s Place.

He’ll speak at the Hickory Log Restaurant in Dexter at 12:30 p.m.

Later in the evening, he’ll be at the Winchester Drive in Poplar Bluff.

On Friday, Greitens is expected to be in Hayti and Kennett.

Vicky Hartzler, another Republican on the ballot in the August primary for the Senate seat, stopped in Cape Girardeau on Thursday.

