Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update

Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Thursday afternoon, July 28.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Thursday afternoon, July 28.

The governor will speak at 11:30 a.m. at the capitol.

He’s expected to discuss economic development and infrastructure improvements.

Earlier on Thursday, the governor declared a state of emergency due to severe flooding in eastern Kentucky. He’s expected to give another update on conditions during the briefing.

