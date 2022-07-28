Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Thursday afternoon, July 28.

The governor will speak at 11:30 a.m. at the capitol.

He’s expected to discuss economic development and infrastructure improvements.

Earlier on Thursday, the governor declared a state of emergency due to severe flooding in eastern Kentucky. He’s expected to give another update on conditions during the briefing.

