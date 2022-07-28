Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Thursday afternoon, July 28.
The governor will speak at 11:30 a.m. at the capitol.
He’s expected to discuss economic development and infrastructure improvements.
Earlier on Thursday, the governor declared a state of emergency due to severe flooding in eastern Kentucky. He’s expected to give another update on conditions during the briefing.
