First Alert: Scattered afternoon, evening showers & storms

Another round of scattered showers and storms will move into the Heartland this afternoon.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Another round of scattered showers and storms will move into the Heartland this afternoon.

Some storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Today will also be noticeably cooler.

Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Scattered showers and storms continue tonight with temps in the low to mid 70s.

Rain chances stick around Friday, especially for the southern half of the Heartland.

By Sunday, rain and storm chances return.

The Heartland will also continue to get a break from the heat and humidity with cooler temps around 80 degrees.

This will last through Monday when temps will return near 90.

