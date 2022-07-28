Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library expands to Marshall County, Ky.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Dolly Parton wants to put more books in the hands of children in Kentucky.

Funding from the state legislature will allow the entertainer to expand her Imagination Library to all 120 counties.

“The Dolly Parton Imagination Library has been sending children books for over 20 years. We’re excited to have it in Marshall County now,” said Michelle Skipper.

Currently, more than 600 kids are already enrolled in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program; and that means each kid will receive one free book every month until they turn five years old.

“It’s one of the most important things that parents can do is get children reading early. The statistics for the children that been in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library compared to children that weren’t in it when they tested in high school, the children that got to read earlier scored 20 points higher,” Skipper said.

Michelle Skipper and Theresa Walters with US Vet Connect say the goal is to get as many books as they can into the hands of eligible children.

“Early literacy is so important for kids because their brains are mostly developed before they even get to kindergarten,” said Theresa Walters.

Skipper and Walters are hopeful Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program will make a difference.

“It’s important for the community because these are the kind of programs that power the future of our doers, our dreamers, and our leaders,” Skippers said.

“To leave a generational legacy is amazing, to be able to impact the future is the goal,” Walters said.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has gifted more than 184 million books since its inception in the mid-1990s.

