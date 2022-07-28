Heartland Votes
Concerns grow after recent car thefts in Cape Girardeau

Recent car break-ins in Cape Girardeau have residents concerned.
By Noelle Williams
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Folks who live in Cape Girardeau say recent car break-ins have become a concern for them.

Some people are hoping for video that will catch the act on camera and help track down whoever is responsible.

“My purse was gone, my wallet, they took a lot of change out of the cars, all three of them,” a Cape Girardeau woman said.

One Cape Girardeau woman said her car was part of a string of vehicle break-ins a week ago.

She said her belongings were found dumped on the side of a road near Downtown Cape Girardeau. She said her experience is now being noticed by others wanting to help.

“I think it’s nice that people are trying to help and working together to try and catch these people,” she said.

Folks are posting videos of the act caught on camera online.

Customers at a gas station were shocked to see ring camera video viewers sent of someone trying to open a locked car and then driving away moments later.

“What’s your reaction to seeing that?” “Well, I don’t like it. It takes terrible people to do things like that. People work to have things and then those people just come and take it away from you,” Wesley Sadler said.

People said they hope with the help of police and people online, nothing like this will happen again.

“I just hope they get caught,” the woman said.

Cape Girardeau Police are currently investigating the recent vehicle break-ins.

