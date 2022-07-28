Heartland Votes

AWESOME: Baby sea turtles redirected to ocean in Florida after losing their way

Law enforcement in Florida teamed up with animal rescue groups to relocate baby sea turtles to the ocean this weekend. (Source: Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (Gray News) – Baby sea turtles in Florida were redirected to the ocean after they lost their way and ended up in a parking lot this weekend.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said a sergeant teamed up with the Bradenton Beach Police Department and the Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch & Shorebird Monitoring team to help the baby turtles.

The sheriff’s office said an area resident discovered the baby sea turtles roaming in her apartment complex’s parking lot. It appeared the turtles hatched on the beach but then traveled in the wrong direction, away from the ocean.

Officials said the turtles made it across the street and into the apartment complex’s parking lot.

Law enforcement and turtle rescue teams searched the area, collected all the turtles in a bucket, and then released them on the beach. The turtles were watched over until they all safely made it into the ocean.

The sheriff’s office posted video of the babies making their way into the water and starting their new lives.

