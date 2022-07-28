Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Florida for missing 11-year-old

An Amber Alert was issued for Banesa Fernandez-Santis, 11 years old, who was last seen...
An Amber Alert was issued for Banesa Fernandez-Santis, 11 years old, who was last seen Wednesday in Walnut Hill, Florida, located in the northwest part of the Panhandle. She may be with 42-year-old Brijido Manriquez-Ortis, officials said.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WALNUT HILL, Fla. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert in Florida was sent out Thursday for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Banesa Fernandez-Santis was last seen Wednesday in the area of the 5600th block of Arthur Brown Road in Walnut Hill, located in the northwest part of the Panhandle. Banesa is described as 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and scars on her face.

The child may be in the company of Brijido Manriquez-Ortis, officials said. He is 42 years old and described as 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620 or call 911.

