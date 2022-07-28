Heartland Votes

2 women wanted, charged in connection with incident at Paducah mall

Latasha Jean Taylor and Marissa L. Hicks are wanted in connection with an incident at Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah, Ky.(Paducah Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two women are wanted in connection with an incident at the Kentucky Oaks Mall.

Latasha Jean Taylor, 38, of Clarksville, Tenn., was charged in a warrant with second-degree robbery, felony receiving stolen property and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Marissa L. Hicks, 25, of Hopkinsville, Ky., was charged in a warrant with felony receiving stolen property.

According to Paducah police, they were called around 4:30 p.m. on Friday after a woman went into a store at the mall and handed a cashier a note that said the cashier needed to give her cash or a man who was “holding her hostage” would shoot someone.

Police say the woman left the store when officers were called.

Multiple officers searched the area, including businesses nearby and on the other side of Hinkleville Road, and were unable to find the woman or evidence to support her story.

Through their investigation, police identified the woman and a companion with whom they said she was staying with at a motel near the store.

The two women were identified as Taylor and Hicks.

According to police, Taylor was charged with second-degree robbery for the incident at the store; and she and Hicks were charged with possession of a vehicle stolen from Clarksville.

Police say Taylor is currently out on bond after being arrested in Tennessee. Hicks was charged in a warrant from Florida with probation violation.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. You can also give an anonymous stip through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411.

