2 southern Ill. interstate workers possibly shot with air rifles at overpass

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office is investigating after two interstate workers are believed to have been shot with air rifles.

According to a Facebook post by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call around 9:41 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27 from employees of E.T. Simonds regarding two employees possibly shot on Dix-Irvington Road at the Interstate 57 overpass.

Deputies say the first employee, a flagger, was shot in the back of the head. The second worker came to help the first worker and was hit in the chest.

Both were taken to an area hospital and later transferred to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives identified a suspect location where the shots came from. They said initial attempts to get people in the home to come out were not successful.

They said two juveniles were detained for questioning after the Mount Vernon Police Department/Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office High Risk Team responded with armored vehicle to help.

Detectives say a high-powered air rifle was seized after a search warrant was served at the home on Adams Street in Dix.

The two juveniles were questioned and arrested. According to the sheriff’s office, they were processed and released to their guardians due to their age.

The incident remains under investigation.

