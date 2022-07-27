Windows damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police were called to the intersection of William and Hanover Streets shortly after 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26.

The ShotSpotter system notified officers of shots fired.

Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege said when officers arrived they found some windows had been damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Droege said no suspects are in custody, but the investigation is ongoing.

