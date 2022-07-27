Heartland Votes
Windows damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

The ShotSpotter system notified Cape Girardeau Police of shots fired at the intersection of...
The ShotSpotter system notified Cape Girardeau Police of shots fired at the intersection of William and Hanover Streets.((Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police were called to the intersection of William and Hanover Streets shortly after 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26.

The ShotSpotter system notified officers of shots fired.

Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege said when officers arrived they found some windows had been damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Droege said no suspects are in custody, but the investigation is ongoing.

