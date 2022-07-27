Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Biden tests negative for COVID-19, will end ‘strict isolation’

President Joe Biden is shown in a photo released by the White House Friday on the phone. The...
President Joe Biden is shown in a photo released by the White House Friday on the phone. The White House says Biden tested negative for COVID-19 and will end his “strict isolation.”(Source: The White House/Twitter)
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ending his COVID-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday.

That’s according to a letter the White House released Wednesday from Biden’s physician.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor writes that Biden has completed his course of treatment with the drug Paxlovid and remains free of fever. O’Connor says that given those factors and the pair of negative tests, Biden will discontinue his “strict isolation” measures.

In fact, Biden is scheduled to appear in the White House Rose Garden around midday Wednesday.

Biden, 79, tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Top U.S. health officials say the current vaccines will substanially lower your risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
St. Charles County residents urged to stay home as MSHP recommends drivers stay off interstates
A medical helicopter crashed into power lines and was forced to land while responding to a...
Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal accident in Ohio
Image of man who investigators say brought mercury onto D Mart Property and into the store on...
Man carrying mercury gets lift from Perryville Police, later causes HAZMAT situation
When a Craighead County couple returned home from vacation this weekend, they found someone...
Sheriff: Man found sleeping in couple’s home arrested
In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
Report: Tony Dow, Wally of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ in last hours, son says

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Brittney Griner says poor translation clouded arrest in Russia
The Federal Reserve must move faster than it has in the past to rein in high inflation, Chair...
Fed set to impose another big rate hike to fight inflation
An Amber Alert for Kristen Robertson, 3, Christopher Robertson II, 6, and Christine Robertson,...
Amber Alert canceled for 3 Texas children; mother in custody
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects