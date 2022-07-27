Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Tracking rain and thunderstorm chances for the next few days

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 7/27
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected again today. A couple of the storms through the afternoon and evening hours could become severe, with damaging winds possible. The southern half of the Heartland is back under a Heat Advisory, as feels like numbers will climb back into the triple digits. Highs will range from upper 80s north to lower 90s south. More scattered showers and thunderstorms expected Thursday into Thursday night. Behind that system, we will see some cooler numbers for the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower 80s. There are still rain and thunderstorm chances for parts of your weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
St. Charles County residents urged to stay home as MSHP recommends drivers stay off interstates
A medical helicopter crashed into power lines and was forced to land while responding to a...
Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal accident in Ohio
When a Craighead County couple returned home from vacation this weekend, they found someone...
Sheriff: Man found sleeping in couple’s home arrested
Image of man who investigators say brought mercury onto D Mart Property and into the store on...
Man carrying mercury gets lift from Perryville Police, later causes HAZMAT situation
In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
Report: Tony Dow, Wally of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ in last hours, son says

Latest News

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 7/27
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 7/27
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 7/26/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 7/26/22
Scott County commissioners talk about future of Scott County Jail
Scott County commissioners talk about future of Scott County Jail
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 7/26/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 7/26/22