Tracking rain and thunderstorm chances for the next few days

Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected again today. A couple of the storms through the afternoon and evening hours could become severe, with damaging winds possible. The southern half of the Heartland is back under a Heat Advisory, as feels like numbers will climb back into the triple digits. Highs will range from upper 80s north to lower 90s south. More scattered showers and thunderstorms expected Thursday into Thursday night. Behind that system, we will see some cooler numbers for the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower 80s. There are still rain and thunderstorm chances for parts of your weekend.

