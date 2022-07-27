Suspect still at large who led Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputies on high speed chase into Tennessee

Heartland Votes
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(KFVS) - A high speed chase in Calloway County ended with a collision with a tree and a suspect still at large.

The search continues for Ronnie Sharp, a wanted felon, who was operating the vehicle.

The Calloway County Communications Center was notified that the Henry County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a maroon SUV on Paris-Murray Road headed in the direction of Calloway County.

After the chase entered Calloway County, the driver continued east on KY 893 at high speeds.

When the chase then returned to Tennessee, Deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office took the lead of the chase.

The driver of the wanted SUV ran into a field then in, trying to escape.

He also drove through a wooded area and tried to ram a deputy.

Once the vehicle entered a wooded area, it hit a tree.

The driver fled on foot.

This led to a search of the area by Henry County Sheriff’s K-9s, Marshall County Sheriff’s K-9′s, Calloway County Fire-Rescue’s drone and Deputies.

