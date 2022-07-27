Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Street turns into a river, damaging cars and homes in University City

By Alexis Zotos
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It was an unbelievable sight to wake up to for residents in University City as record-breaking rainfall caused historic flooding.

“It was a river flowing passed here,” said Patrick Huber who lives on Dartmouth Avenue. Videos show the powerful flood waters pushing cars, grills and patio furniture down the street. The water overflowed from the River Des Peres bursting through doors and windows and flooding out basements and homes in the area.

As the water went down, cars were scattered about, knocked into trees and perched on top of one another. The clean-up began swiftly.

Dan Boeckelmann with The Flood Team was one of many water damage specialists called out to the area.

“Probably started at about 3:00 this morning and it’s just been going non-stop ever since,” he said.

He said it’s crucial to act fast to avoid mold and bacteria build-up in the flooded-out parts of your home.

Already, the University City community is swinging into action to help. A donation drive was quickly set up by the University City Education Foundation. More donations will be accepted Wednesday from 9am-4pm at McNair Administration Building, 7700 Olive Blvd., 63130. They are in need of underwear, socks, shoes, towels, feminine hygiene products and paper goods like napkins and paper towels.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
St. Charles County residents urged to stay home as MSHP recommends drivers stay off interstates
A medical helicopter crashed into power lines and was forced to land while responding to a...
Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal accident in Ohio
When a Craighead County couple returned home from vacation this weekend, they found someone...
Sheriff: Man found sleeping in couple’s home arrested
Image of man who investigators say brought mercury onto D Mart Property and into the store on...
Man carrying mercury gets lift from Perryville Police, later causes HAZMAT situation
In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
Report: Tony Dow, Wally of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ in last hours, son says

Latest News

Personnel with the Fresh Start Self-Improvement Center are launching a social movement called...
Organization starts social movement in Charleston to stop gun violence
The Riverfront Fall Festival will be held in Downtown Cape Girardeau on Water Street and...
Riverfront Fall Festival announce mascot name, preview plans for event
Before opening the grounds, crews were hard at work putting the finishing touches on their...
Jackson Homecomers kicks off Tuesday night, thousands expected
Drivers in Jefferson County were dealing with underwater roads this morning.
Drivers in Jefferson County deal with flooded roads
SIU meet & greet for new Director of Athletics Tim Leonard
SIU meet & greet for new Director of Athletics Tim Leonard