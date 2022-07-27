Heartland Votes
Six new residents in year two of Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center residency program

There are six residents from around the world in their first year.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - New residents are participating in the medical residency program at the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center (PBRMC).

There are six residents from around the world in their first year.

Another six residents have started their second year.

“We always thought that our region would be an excellent location to train physicians due to our well-trained, energetic medical staff, our well-equipped hospital facility, and our diverse patient population.” Program Director Matthew J Riffle said.

PBRMC’s Internal Medicine Residency Program is the only post-graduate medical education program in southeast Missouri.

“We have three current trainees who have expressed interest in staying in Poplar Bluff after they finish residency,” Caitlyn Wilfong said.

Wilfong is the GME Program Coordinator.

“We are fortunate this year, as we matched with outstanding residents, including three local Missouri residents,” she said.

They received 900 applications from students.

Of those, 80 were interviewed.

The National Resident Matching Program then used an algorithm to match candidates with hopsital rankings.

“In our continued evaluation of how to better serve our combined service area, the new internal medicine residency program allows us to train and retain quality physicians,” said Rick Naegler, CEO.  “The  combined commitment of our dedicated physician leaders and our organization’s leadership to having a top-notch education program in a caring environment will allow us to keep quality healthcare in communities we serve.”

