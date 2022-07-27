Scattered storms likely the next few days.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. Scattered showers and storms are developing to our west and will spread across the Heartland this evening and over night. A few of these storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds and heavy rain. Outside the storms it will be warm and muggy with low temperatures by morning in the middle 70s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs will be cooler, mainly in the middle 80s.

