Riverboats bring in visitors to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The American Queen is the latest riverboat to dock in Cape Girardeau, bringing in visitors from around the country.

Visitors took this opportunity to visit various parts of the city by taking bus tours and walking around.

People we spoke with were eager to visit the various shops and restaurants that were available to the public.

“It’s wonderful to explore our beautiful United States of America,” said Judy Gann from Griffin, Georgia. “That’s why we took this trip is so we can see everything along the Mississippi that’s available.”

Even the crew members were able to venture out as well.

“It’s a beautiful town,” said Shelly Deal from Lakeland, Florida. “We went to the antique shop. We went to Sand’s Pancakes. It was good, wonderful.”

Leaders with VisitCape say most visitors come to the city by car, but they welcome anyone that travels by boat as well.

“It is very welcoming,” VisitCape Director Brenda Newbern said. “One of the things we have to think about is there are two sides to our city and if you think about Cape Girardeau, this is our front door. It actually started here. This is where they came in at, Lewis and Clark started their trip and so without this side, there wouldn’t be the west side.”

The next riverboat expected to dock along the riverfront would be the American Splendor on Saturday, July 30.

For more information on the docking schedule for Cape Girardeau, you can visit that on VisitCape’s website here.

