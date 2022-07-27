Heartland Votes
Neighbor’s missing ball python found in north Springfield women’s bedroom wall

Missing ball python found in north Springfield women’s bedroom wall
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Three days ago, on Leigh’s Lost and Found Facebook page, a Springfield woman posted she was searching for her ball python that slithered away from home. On Tuesday, a neighbor heard a thud in the wall and found something unexpected in her bedroom.

”We found a reptile in the wall. She was crawling up through the wall and fell,” said Christina Cheek. “I heard a thud, and there she was.”

Cheek lives next door to the ball python’s owner. She reunited the two.

”I dashed over there, and sure as crap, the mom had the snake and handed it right to me,” said Michele Whitehead, snake owner. “I am so happy she is home, and no neighbors have to stress anymore.”

The owner says the ball python is neither as big as people think nor hostile and aggressive.

“She’s healthy, and I’m so happy that she’s home,” said Whitehead.

Woody from Toy Story famously said, “there’s a snake in my boot.” In north Springfield, people feared stumbling on a snake in the grass. Whitehead’s Facebook post received a lot of traction.

“A lot of people on Facebook were posting rude comments, and that sucks,” said Whitehead. " People were cruel, and just to think that somebody would have gone out of their way to do that hurts.”

Some, on the other hand, lent a helping hand.

“There were a lot of people sharing it or a lot of people that are telling us that they will look for her,” said Whitehead. “We also had a couple that actually came by and rode their bikes around and looked for it with my wife for a little while.”

