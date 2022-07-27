Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mother arrested in accidental shooting of daughter at Springfield, Mo. business

Christina Rodriguez, 30, faces assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and...
Christina Rodriguez, 30, faces assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a mother for accidentally shooting her daughter at a Springfield business.

Christina Rodriguez, 30, faces assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police responded to Cox South Hospital after a report an 11-year-old child had been shot in the chest. Investigators say Rodriguez admitted to accidentally shooting her daughter. Investigators say she had removed one bullet from the gun and did not realize she had a second in it. The gun fired when she pulled back the slide, hitting the child. Investigators say she told police it was an accident.

Investigators say Rodriguez admitted to being a convicted felon in California.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of man who investigators say brought mercury onto D Mart Property and into the store on...
Man carrying mercury gets lift from Perryville Police, later causes HAZMAT situation
A Lexington woman has fallen victim to a nationwide trend of car thefts stolen simply by using...
Ky. woman falls victim to new method of stealing cars spreading on social media
Breaking news
St. Charles County residents urged to stay home as MSHP recommends drivers stay off interstates
Ronnie Sharp was wanted by authorities in Calloway County, Ky. and Henry County, Tenn.
Wanted man police considered armed & dangerous in custody
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?

Latest News

Camera video catches individual stealing from a Cape Girardeau man's car.
Concerns grow after recent car thefts in Cape Girardeau
Recent car break-ins in Cape Girardeau have residents concerned.
Recent car thefts cause concern
Heartland News at 9 headlines 7/27
Heartland News at 9 headlines 7/27
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department welcomed six new employees.
Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. welcomes new employees
Local Farmers welcome the late July rainfall.
Heartland farmers welcome the late July rainfall