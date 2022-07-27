Mother arrested in accidental shooting of daughter at Springfield, Mo. business

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a mother for accidentally shooting her daughter at a Springfield business.

Christina Rodriguez, 30, faces assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police responded to Cox South Hospital after a report an 11-year-old child had been shot in the chest. Investigators say Rodriguez admitted to accidentally shooting her daughter. Investigators say she had removed one bullet from the gun and did not realize she had a second in it. The gun fired when she pulled back the slide, hitting the child. Investigators say she told police it was an accident.

Investigators say Rodriguez admitted to being a convicted felon in California.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.