MoDOT values public input in meeting on I-55 Exit 93 bridge project

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation held a public meeting on Wednesday to discuss the I-55 Exit 93 interchange in Cape Girardeau.

This is giving a chance for the public to view, comment and ask about the design plans for reconfiguring the roadway and bridge there.

The current bridge, known as the “flyover”, is considered in poor condition and is planned to be replaced.

We talked with MoDOT Project Manager Tim Pickett about the steps they’ve taken to get to this point in the project.

“Some of the things that are important that came out of the workshop that they held in 2020, the merging movements, simplifying access, combining access of 93A, 93B, getting 74 out of the flood zone. If you’re from the area, you know all about that,” Pickett said.

Pickett said with so many people that travel through the area, it’s important to get community input.

“As an engineer, we try to think of everything but we don’t always,” Pickett said. “A lot of times, some of those things arise in meetings like this. ‘Did you think about this?’ Or, they might inform us about a situation that we’re unaware of.”

More than 7,000 vehicles travel across this bridge making it a high area for traffic and a necessary project to keep updated.

MoDOT shared with the public multiple alternatives including a diverging diamond option, a dogbone interchange and a foldover design.

“The dogbone seems to be pretty popular as far as feedback goes right now,” Pickett said. “That’s one of the designs we have on our website. Feedback has been pretty positive. I think folks realize that something needs to be done.”

Other factors that are being examined in the new project will be increasing safety, simplifying connections, improving bridge clearance and more.

The bridge was built in 1961. MoDOT plans on starting construction on this new project as early as April, 2026.

