Missing truck driver found dead in Hazelwood

By Matt Woods
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man was found dead in Hazelwood after his semi-truck was submerged in floodwaters Wednesday morning, Hazelwood Police said.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Byassee just after 10 a.m. and saw the truck looked like it had previously been submerged in water after area storms. The man was not in the truck at that time.

Officers then looked in the area and found the man’s body in the 90 block of Ford Lane. Police said there were no initial signs of foul play in the man’s death. The body was taken to the St. Louis County Medical Office for an autopsy, where the official cause of death will be determined.

Police have not yet identified the man. The Hazelwood Police Department is investigating the death.

