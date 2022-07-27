Jackson school districts facing bus driver shortage

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson R-2 School District is facing an extreme shortage of bus drivers.

In order for school to start on August 22nd, the district adjusted the schedule at one of their schools.

Orchard Elementary’s school days will be from 9 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.

The district buses will be running a tiered system.

Buses will do one route, then circle back to pick up Orchard Elementary students.

Dr. Scott Smith, Superintendent of the district, said it was a very thought-out decision.

“Orchard elementary is the only elementary that this will impact,” Smith said. “As we did our study on how to address the bus driver shortage, orchard elementary has the smallest geographic area so therefore we could make this change and impact the fewest number of students.”

Orchard Elementary will open their doors at 7 a.m. to help families impacted by the time changes.

The superintendent says its free for families if they need childcare in the mornings.

The Jackson R-2 district and others are actively looking for more bus drivers and urging people to apply.

